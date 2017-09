TAIPEI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 shook parts of Taiwan on Monday, the island’s Central Weather Bureau said, with witnesses reporting that tremors could be felt in buildings in the capital, Taipei.

The quake was centred in the ocean off Taiwan’s east coast, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage. (Reporting by Taipei newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)