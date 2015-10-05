FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan central bank lowers deposit rates on banks' reserves, after policy cut
October 5, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan central bank lowers deposit rates on banks' reserves, after policy cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank said it was lowering the deposit rates it pays to financial institutions on their reserves held with the central bank, after cutting benchmark interest rates for the first time in six years last month.

Effective Tuesday, the demand deposit rate for bank reserves will fall to 0.228 percent, from 0.248 percent; and the fixed deposit rate for bank reserves will fall to 1.043 percent from 1.113 percent.

Taiwan’s central bank on Sept. 24 cut its policy discount rate for the first time since 2009.

Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Clare Jim; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

