Taiwan lowers some bank reserve deposit rates after benchmark rate cut
December 24, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan lowers some bank reserve deposit rates after benchmark rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank said it was lowering the deposit rates it pays to financial institutions on their reserves held with the central bank, after cutting benchmark interest rates last week for the second time this year.

The move is customary following a cut to the central bank’s policy rate.

Effective Friday, the demand deposit rate for bank reserves will fall to 0.208 percent, from 0.228 percent; and the fixed deposit rate for bank reserves will drop to 0.973 percent from 1.043 percent.

Taiwan’s central bank on Dec. 17 cut its policy discount rate 12.5 basis points for the second time this year in an unexpected move prompted by a weaker-than-expected global recovery. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

