Taiwan overnight interbank rate opens at 0.178 pct (previous session 0.180 pct)

TAIPEI, July 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan's overnight interbank rate opened at 0.178 percent Monday, from 0.180 percent in the previous session.

Taiwan's financial markets were shut on Friday due to a typhoon.

The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market participants because it is guided by the central bank and seen as a signal of its monetary policy bias.

The central bank has said monetary policy is loose. It has cut policy rates four times in a row at its quarterly policy meetings since September last year to bolster the weak economy.