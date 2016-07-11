FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan overnight interbank rate opens at 0.178 pct (previous session 0.180 pct)
July 11, 2016 / 1:16 AM / a year ago

Taiwan overnight interbank rate opens at 0.178 pct (previous session 0.180 pct)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan's overnight interbank rate opened at 0.178 percent Monday, from 0.180 percent in the previous session.

Taiwan's financial markets were shut on Friday due to a typhoon.

The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market participants because it is guided by the central bank and seen as a signal of its monetary policy bias.

The central bank has said monetary policy is loose. It has cut policy rates four times in a row at its quarterly policy meetings since September last year to bolster the weak economy.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Eric Meijer

