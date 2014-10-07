FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Taiwan to relax rules to bolster stock market
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Taiwan to relax rules to bolster stock market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments, background) (.)

TAIPEI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator announced a package on Tuesday to help bolster the stock market after a recent heavy sell-off of stocks by foreign investors.

Net selling by foreign investors has reached T$14.3 billion ($477 million) so far in October, compared to net sales of T$59 billion for all of September. That was a sharp turnaround from net purchases in each of the previous six months through August .

Under the eased rule, limits will be calculated separately for borrowing by investors to go long or short on stocks, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said in a statement.

The current limits are smaller, as they combine the two.

The FSC also said it would raise the margin trading ceiling for Over-the-Counter stock exchange trades, to 60 percent of the stocks’ prices from 50 percent now.

“We hope the package can boost turnover by 3 to 5 percent,” said the regulator’s chairman. William Tseng.

The new measures will take effect from Nov. 10.

Before the announcement, Taiwan’s main index had ended Tuesday down 0.6 percent. It had dropped below the key 9,000 point mark during the session. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Emily Chan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.