Taiwan says ready for banks to launch dual-currency credit cards
July 31, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan says ready for banks to launch dual-currency credit cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s top financial regulator said on Thursday that local banks would be ready to launch dual currency credit cards at the end of this year, as part of broader efforts for the island to become an Asia wealth management hub.

These credit cards will be in the Taiwan dollar plus one other currency - either the U.S. dollar, the Japanese yen or the euro - chairman William Tseng of the Financial Supervisory Commission told a news briefing, without elaborating. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

