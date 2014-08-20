Taiwan to ease rules for financial firms to acquire in Asia

TAIPEI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s top financial regulator will ease rules for banks, insurers and brokerages to make acquisitions in Asia in its latest effort to boost local companies’ competitive edge, the chairman said on Wednesday.

Following a meeting with eight major financial holding firms late on Wednesday, William Tseng, chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission, told reporters that some proposals under consideration were “factors that matter a lot to overseas acquisitions”.

He added the FSC would implement the easing “ASAP”, most likely by end of September.

For instance, when a Taiwan bank bought more than 50 percent of a foreign rival, the deal would not be counted in the maximum overseas investment limit, Tseng said.

The FSC would also consider lifting the ceiling for insurers to acquire foreign rivals, he said.

The FSC has been encouraging local financial players, which have generated lower returns on assets than most Asian counterparts due to stiff competition, to expand into China and other parts of Asia.

Among the eight companies whose chairmen held talks with Tseng were Mega Financial and CTBC Financial , Cathay Financial and Fubon Financial , according to an FSC statement. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Nick Macfie)