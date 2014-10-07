FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan to relax rules to bolster stock market
October 7, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan to relax rules to bolster stock market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator announced a package on Tuesday to help bolster the stock market after a recent heavy sell-off of stocks by foreign investors.

Under the eased rule, limits will be calculated separately for borrowing by investors to go long or short on stocks, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said in a statement.

The current limits are smaller, as they combine the two.

The FSC also said it would raise the margin trading ceiling for Over-the-Counter stock exchange trades, to 60 percent of the stocks’ prices from 50 percent now. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Emily Chan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

