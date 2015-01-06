FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan financial regulator expects industry's profit to grow 5-10 pct in 2015
January 6, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan financial regulator expects industry's profit to grow 5-10 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator said on Tuesday it expects the financial industry’s profits to grow 5-10 percent in 2015 from last year, partly as banks expand further into the rest of Asia.

“After cautious evaluation, it’s possible their profits will top T$500 billion (US$15.6 billion),” chairman William Tseng of the Financial Supervisory Commission told a briefing.

Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd, the island’s biggest cathay financial holding firm, said on Monday its insurance unit has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internacional Tbk PT for $278 million, in the company’s third overseas deal in the past six months. ($1 = 31.9660 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)

