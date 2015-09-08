Taiwan eases curbs on 12-inch wafer foundry investment in China

TAIPEI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s economics ministry has said it will allow a maximum of three companies to set up a wholly-owned 12-inch wafer foundry in China, easing rules that limited such investments only to joint ventures.

The semiconductor sector is the crown jewel of Taiwan’s technology industry but intense competition from China’s fast-growing, though fledgling chip industry, has put pressure on companies to widen their mainland footprint and attract clients.

The relaxation was detailed in revised regulations posted on the ministry’s website that took effect on Friday.

Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corp applied, and was approved, to set up a joint-venture 12-inch wafer plant in Xiamen with Chinese partners, but has said it would eventually like to wholly own the operation once Taiwan’s rules are eased. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)