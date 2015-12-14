FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's ASE offers to buy Siliconware Precision to deflect China rival bid
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
December 14, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

Taiwan's ASE offers to buy Siliconware Precision to deflect China rival bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc said on Monday it will increase its stake in rival Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd to make it a wholly owned unit in a bid to deflect a Chinese rival’s plan to buy into the company.

ASE’s plan, approved by its board, comes after Siliconware Precision, also known as SPIL, said on Friday that China’s state-backed technology conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup will take a quarter stake in the company at T$55 ($1.67) a share.

ASE said in its statement that it would buy SPIL shares at the same price of T$55 offered by Unigroup in an all cash acquisition.

“SPIL must terminate or cancel the Tsinghua deal,” ASE said, adding that SPIL has until Dec. 21 to respond to ASE’s proposal.

ASE in recent months purchased SPIL shares in the open market amounting to a quarter stake in SPIL. However, SPIL considered the move hostile and tried, unsuccessfully, to bring in alternative investors, such as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

$1 = 32.9080 Taiwan dollars Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.