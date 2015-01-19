FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Taiwan man killed at airport shooting by police -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A man was shot dead and two others wounded in a shoot-out between the man and the police at an airport in central Taiwan, local media reported on Monday.

The man, 45, picked up a gun that slipped from a police officer’s pocket and started to shoot policemen at the airport of Taichung, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

The man was apparently angry after police stopped him on his motorcycle because his daughter riding with him was not wearing a helmet, it added, citing unidentified police sources.

The man was shot dead by police during the shoot-out, Can said. Police were not immediately available for comment.

The injured, a police officer and a 23-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital nearby, the news agency added. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
