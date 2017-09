TAIPEI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Motech Industries and Neo Solar Power opened down more than 2 percent on Monday after the U.S. International Trade Commission decided to pursue trade disputes over Chinese and Taiwan solar imports.

On Friday, the United States took a step towards potentially extending import duties on Chinese solar energy products to also cover panels made with parts from Taiwan in a case that could have a major impact on the fast-growing U.S. solar market.