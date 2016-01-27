U.S. says Taiwan president's visit to disputed South China Sea island "unhelpful"

TAIPEI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The United States said on Wednesday that Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou’s planned trip to the Taiwanese-held island of Itu Aba in the disputed South China Sea is “extremely unhelpful” and will not contribute to the peaceful resolution of disputes.

A spokesperson for the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) made the remarks to Reuters in an email. The AIT is the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei in the absence of formal diplomatic ties. (Reporting by J.R. Wu in Taipei, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee in Singapore; Editing by Nick Macfie)