Taiwan stocks slightly higher, caution ahead of weekend
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
October 2, 2015 / 2:31 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks slightly higher, caution ahead of weekend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were slightly up, but gains were limited as caution prevailed ahead of the weekend.

The main TAIEX index was up nearly 0.1 percent at 8,302.94 by 0221 GMT, after closing 1.4 percent higher in the previous session.

Local activity also was following tepid performance in overseas markets.

The electronics subindex fell nearly 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex was mostly flat to lower.

Among actively traded shares, large-cap chipmaker TSMC was down 0.8 percent and EVA Airways was off 1.8 percent.

However, CTBC Financial was up 0.9 percent, while display maker AU Optronics was ahead 1.9 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.121 to T$32.959 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anand Basu)

