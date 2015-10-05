FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks up; regulator says better Q4 on capital inflow
#Financials
October 5, 2015 / 2:23 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks up; regulator says better Q4 on capital inflow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Monday as foreign capitals started to return to domestic equities after four consecutive months of net outflow, according to Taiwan’s financial regulator.

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said the stock market should have bottomed in August and it expected a better fourth quarter, the Commercial Times reported.

The main TAIEX index rose 0.4 percent to 8,335.07 as of 0206 GMT, after closing up 0.1 percent on Friday.

The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex climbed 0.4 percent.

TSMC gained 0.8 percent. Its Chairman Morris Chang told a forum on Sunday the tech industry should see a recovery in the first quarter after clearing inventory by the end of this year, Taiwan’s Economic Daily reported.

Among the most active stocks were Inotera Memories , up 4.7 percent at T$23.30.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.331 to T$32.825 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

