Taiwan stocks up; HTC drops after Q3 net loss

TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks gained on Tuesday, in line with other regional share markets bolstered by the prospect of a delay in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s plan to raise interest rates.

But smartphone manufacturer HTC Corp lost 2.6 percent after posting an unaudited net loss of $137.63 million in the third quarter.

As of 0201 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.7 percent at 8,410.17 points, building on a gain of 0.6 percent in the previous session.

LCD panel makers were the top gainers, climbing more than 2 percent. The electronics subindex rose 0.7 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.7 percent.

Nanya Technology and its joint venture with U.S. Micron Technology, Inotera Memories, lost 3.2 percent and 2.8 percent respectively. Media reports said Charles Kao, chairman of Inotera Memories and president of Nanya Technology, will join Chinese state-backed rival Tsinghua Unigroup.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.291 to T$32.711 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)