Taiwan stocks up after Sept CPI rises

TAIPEI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks gained on Wednesday after September’s consumer price index rose unexpectedly, accelerating for the first time in nine months on higher food prices.

As of 1:59 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.5 percent, to 8,435.42 points, after closing up 0.5 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

The transport and tourism sub-indices slipped 1.41 percent and 0.6 percent respectively, the biggest losers, on reports that China is slashing by 95 percent the number of tourists allowed to visit Taiwan in the month before the island’s presidential election in mid-January.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.242 to T$32.695 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Eric Meijer)