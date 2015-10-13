FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall; Pegatron, Hon Hai down
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2015 / 1:33 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall; Pegatron, Hon Hai down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday along with other regional markets, weighed down by profit-taking pressure in Apple Inc’s suppliers such as Pegatron .

As of 0116 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.3 percent to 8,551.00 points. It closed 1.5 percent higher at 8,573.72 on Monday.

The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.

Pegatron and Hon Hai Precision, major assemblers of the new iPhone 6s, were off 1.5 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. They were among the big winners on Monday.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.143 to T$32.417 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.