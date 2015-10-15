Taiwan stocks rise; TSMC, Largan jump before Q3 earnings

TAIPEI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, led by gains in Apple Inc’s suppliers such as TSMC and Largan Precision ahead of their quarterly earnings reports.

As of 0109 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.8 percent at 8,592.80 points, after slipping 0.5 percent in the previous session.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s top contract chip maker, and Largan Precision both jumped more than 2 percent. They are scheduled to brief investors about their third-quarter earnings after the market close.

The electronics subindex rose 1.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.363 to T$32.379 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)