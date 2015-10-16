FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks flat; TSMC drags after Q3 earnings
#Financials
October 16, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks flat; TSMC drags after Q3 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks traded flat on Friday, with TSMC falling after the top contract chip maker’s earnings declined in the third-quarter and the company cut 2015 full-year capital expenditure.

As of 0119 GMT, the main TAIEX index was nearly unchanged at 8,598.09, trailing other regional bourses.

The index closed up 0.9 percent at 8,601.52 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.19 to T$32.267 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
