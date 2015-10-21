FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking after 4-session gain
October 21, 2015 / 2:51 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking after 4-session gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on profit-taking and caution on Wednesday, snapping a four-session gaining streak and ahead of announcements of third-quarter earnings by tech companies due in the coming weeks.

As of 0236 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.5 percent, to 8,614.70, after closing up nearly 0.3 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex shed 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.5 percent.

Among actively traded shares, display makers were off. AU Optronics and Innolux were trading 4.1 percent and 4 percent lower, respectively.

Taiwan’s export orders for September issued late Tuesday showed a less than expected fall, but they were still down for the sixth month running with ANZ economists pointing to underlying weakness when factoring out orders from the season’s launch of new smartphones.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.138 to T$32.372 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
