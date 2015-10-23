FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks up tracking U.S. market rally, local techs gain
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2015 / 2:51 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks up tracking U.S. market rally, local techs gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, led by local technology shares, following a rally in overseas markets, particularly the United States.

As of 0234 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 1.1 percent at 8,698.51, after closing mostly unchanged in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 1.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.0 percent.

Among actively traded shares, chipmakers TSMC and UMC were up 1.5 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.

The buying was driven by strong gains in U.S. tech stocks after the S&P 500 closed at its highest in two months on Thursday and buying accelerated in after-hours trading.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.27 to T$32.388 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.