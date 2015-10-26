FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise on China rate cut; Apple suppliers, ETFs up
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise on China rate cut; Apple suppliers, ETFs up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Monday along with other regional bourses after the Chinese central bank cut rates to shore up the country’s faltering growth, with Apple Inc’s suppliers in the spotlight following a rally in Apple’s shares on Friday.

As of 0128 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.7 percent to 8,735.91, after closing at 8,673.81 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.9 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.5 percent.

Largan Precision, which makes camera phone lenses modules for Apple, jumped 2 percent, while another supplier of the U.S. company TPK Holding advanced 1.5 percent.

Other bright spots were ETFs targeting the Chinese stock market. YT CSI300BULL2X and FB SSE180 L2XI both were up more than 3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.07 to T$32.443 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.