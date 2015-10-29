Taiwan stocks edge up, Apple suppliers, Coretronics gain

TAIPEI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday along with gains on Wall Street, with Apple Inc suppliers trading higher after the iPhone maker posted a near doubling of revenue from China.

As of 0103 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 8,698.01 points, after closing at 8,665.99 points in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

Largan Precision and TPK Holdings, both of which supply components to Apple, added more than 1 percent.

Coretronics, which makes panels for Apple iPads, was up 1 percent. Coretronic will close down one of its major plants in eastern China owing to falling sales of iPads across the world.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.037 to T$32.649 per U.S. dollar.