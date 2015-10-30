Taiwan stocks fall on weaker-than-expected GDP data

TAIPEI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Friday after third-quarter GDP came in worse than analysts expected, with tech exporters also reflecting fears that demand in China will remain soft. .

As of 1:14 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.4 percent, to 8,533.29 points, after closing at 8,571.08 points.

The electronics subindex sank 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.

Hon Hai Precision, the world’s top electronics components maker, was off 0.2 percent. TPK Holdings, a component supplier to Apple, shed 1.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.33 to T$32.526 per U.S. dollar. It ended at a three-week low on Thursday. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)