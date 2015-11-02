FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks mostly flat, Powertech off after early surge
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 2:02 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks mostly flat, Powertech off after early surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were mostly flat on Monday on tentative trading following downbeat sentiment in overseas markets.

As of 0147 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged at 8,552.97, after closing down 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.3 percent.

Shares in chip tester and packager Powertech Technology was off 0.4 percent after surging over 3 percent in early trade. Powertech and China’s Tsinghua Unigroup late Friday said that the Chinese state-backed tech group would take a 25 percent stake in the Taiwanese company.

Meanwhile, memory chipmaker Inotera Memories, which is Micron Technology’s joint venture in Taiwan, said it was replacing its Chairman Charles Kau.

Inotera’s shares were down 0.8 percent.

The move to replace Kau came after he moved to a Chinese group that had tried, but failed to purchase a stake in Micron.

Kau was hired to be the global executive vice president of Tsinghua Unigroup, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last month.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.326 to T$32.476 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.