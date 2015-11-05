FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks edge down; ETFs on China market surge
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks edge down; ETFs on China market surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were barely changed on Thursday as investors paused after recent gains, but exchange traded funds (ETFs) targetting Chinese stocks surged - tracking China’s market rallies.

As of 4:38 GMT, the main TAIEX index was 0.1 percent lower at 8,851.58 points, after closing at 8,857.02 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the financials subindex gained 0.7 percent.

Among the most actively traded assets were ETFs targeting Chinese market, with YT CSI300BULL2X and FB SSE180 L2XI both jumping more than 10 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.69 percent in noon trading, extending its rally of more than 4 percent on Wednesday.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.232 to T$32.363 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Faith Hung

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
