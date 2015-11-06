FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall; tech, banks down
November 6, 2015

Taiwan stocks fall; tech, banks down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell along with other regional bourses on Friday as investors were cautious ahead of U.S. employment data, which is expected to add to the case for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike as early as next month.

As of 0142 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell nearly 1 to 8,762.9, after closing at 8,850.18 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.2 percent. These two are the most heavily weighted sectors in the market.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.294 to T$32.424 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

