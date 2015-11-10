FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 10, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall; banks weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday along with other regional bourses and Wall Street, weighed by Fubon Financial Holding and other banking stocks.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.8 percent to 8,571.85 as of 0125 GMT, after closing at 8,642.48 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.2 percent.

Fubon, parent of Taiwan’s No.2 life insurer, was off 1.8 percent. Bigger rival Cathay Financial shed 1.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.17 to T$32.662 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
