Taiwan stocks rebound; techs up

TAIPEI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing streak as investors bargain hunted Apple Inc suppliers such as Largan Precision Co .
The main TAIEX index rose 0.2 percent to 8,433.48 as of 0124 GMT, after closing at 8,415.01 in the previous session.
The broader market has sunk about 5 percent after ending at a recent high level of 8,850 on Nov 5.
The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.
Largan rose 1.6 percent and TPK Holdings jumped 3 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.212 to T$32.640 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)