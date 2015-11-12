Taiwan stocks rebound; techs up

TAIPEI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing streak as investors bargain hunted Apple Inc suppliers such as Largan Precision Co .

The main TAIEX index rose 0.2 percent to 8,433.48 as of 0124 GMT, after closing at 8,415.01 in the previous session.

The broader market has sunk about 5 percent after ending at a recent high level of 8,850 on Nov 5.

The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.

Largan rose 1.6 percent and TPK Holdings jumped 3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.212 to T$32.640 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)