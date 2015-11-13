FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall on regional losses, Fed risk
November 13, 2015 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall on regional losses, Fed risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell alongside other regional bourses on Friday amid lingering concerns the Federal Reserves may hike interest rates next month, with declines led by techs and financials.

As of 3:32 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.7 percent to 8,368.96 points, after closing at 8,428.09 points in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.218 to T$32.682 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
