FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise; Eastern Media jumps 10 pct on deal news
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; Eastern Media jumps 10 pct on deal news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Monday, with Eastern Media International surging by its 10 percent limit after U.S. filmmaker Dan Mintz agreed to buy Carlyle’s stake in its broadcasting unit.

Mintz said on Sunday he was in the process of buying Carlyle’s percent stake in Eastern Broadcasting Corp (EBC) for an undisclosed sum..

As of 0340 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent to 8,475.74 points.

The electronics subindex and the financials subindex both rose about 0.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.126 to T$32.604 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.