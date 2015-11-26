FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise; Fubon Fin jumps on record 9-mth profit
November 26, 2015 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; Fubon Fin jumps on record 9-mth profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, paced by gains in Fubon Financial Holdings after it posted a record net profit for the first nine months of the year.

As of 0138 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 1.1 percent at 8,474.14 points.

The electronics subindex rose 0.9 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.0 percent.

Fubon, the parent of Taiwan’s second-biggest life insurer, jumped 1.7 percent. Its January-September net profit was T$58.1 billion ($1.8 billion), better than any of its competitors.

Bigger rival Cathay Financial added 0.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.173 to T$32.474 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Ediing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
