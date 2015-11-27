Taiwan shares fall ahead of GDP data

TAIPEI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, tracking slides in other regional bourses, with investors staying cautious as the Taiwan government is expected to cut its 2015 GDP forecast, which is already at six-year lows.

As of 0142 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent to 8,469.54, after closing at 8,484.9 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex slipped 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

Taiwan’s export-driven economy has been hit hard by faltering global demand for tech gadgets among others. The government is set to revise down its 2015 full-year and third-quarter GDP figures at 0800 GMT.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.088 to T$32.613 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)