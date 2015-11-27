FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan shares fall ahead of GDP data
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 2:03 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan shares fall ahead of GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, tracking slides in other regional bourses, with investors staying cautious as the Taiwan government is expected to cut its 2015 GDP forecast, which is already at six-year lows.

As of 0142 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent to 8,469.54, after closing at 8,484.9 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex slipped 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

Taiwan’s export-driven economy has been hit hard by faltering global demand for tech gadgets among others. The government is set to revise down its 2015 full-year and third-quarter GDP figures at 0800 GMT.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.088 to T$32.613 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.