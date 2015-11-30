FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall, weighed by China market losses
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2015 / 3:32 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall, weighed by China market losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan shares fell on Monday as Chinese markets extended their losing streak after sliding more than 5 percent in the previous session.

As of 0306 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.6 percent to 8,264.55, after closing at 8,398.4 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 1.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 2.0 percent.

China’s Shanghai Composite Index was off 1.2 percent.

Taiwan’s export-driven economy has been hit hard by a slowdown in mainland China and other global markets.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.136 to T$32.679 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.