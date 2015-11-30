Taiwan stocks fall, weighed by China market losses

TAIPEI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan shares fell on Monday as Chinese markets extended their losing streak after sliding more than 5 percent in the previous session.

As of 0306 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.6 percent to 8,264.55, after closing at 8,398.4 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 1.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 2.0 percent.

China’s Shanghai Composite Index was off 1.2 percent.

Taiwan’s export-driven economy has been hit hard by a slowdown in mainland China and other global markets.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.136 to T$32.679 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)