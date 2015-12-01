Taiwan stocks rise; ETF targeting Chinese markets jump

TAIPEI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday along with other regional bourses, with ETFs targeting Chinese markets rebounding following recent sharp losses.

As of 0107 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.4 percent to 8,356.63 points.

The electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.151 to T$32.679 per U.S. dollar.

Among the most active stocks, YT CSI300BULL2X rose 2.0 percent. Memory chipmaker Inotera was up 4.1 percent.