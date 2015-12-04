FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall on Wall St, tech exporters down
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2015 / 1:57 AM / in 2 years

Taiwan stocks fall on Wall St, tech exporters down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks skidded on Friday as a downturn on Wall Street damped market sentiment, with losses led by tech exporters such as Hon Hai Precision and Largan Precision.

As of 0136 GMT, the main TAIEX index was off 0.9 percent at 8,378.85 points, after closing at 8,456.06 points in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.9 percent.

Hon Hai, the world’s top electronics components maker, slipped 0.8 percent. Largan, a camera lenses supplier of Apple’s latest iPhones, shed 3 percent.

Faltering demand from China and other key global markets have hit Taiwan’s export-driven economy. Taiwan’s exports in November were expected to have contracted for a 10th consecutive month, according to a Reuters poll.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.216 to T$32.719 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.