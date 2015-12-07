FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks up, led by techs, financials
#Financials
December 7, 2015 / 3:16 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks up, led by techs, financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks posted broad gains on Monday in line with overseas markets.

Asian share markets bounced on Monday after Wall Street welcomed an upbeat U.S. jobs report that suggested the world’s biggest economy was well placed to handle an expected first increase in interest rates in almost a decade.

As of 0306 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1 percent to 8,485.41 points, after closing down 0.7 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 1.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.7 percent.

Among actively traded shares, panel makers Innolux and AU Optronics were a respective 4 percent and 2 percent higher.

Taiwan is due to issue its export figures for November after the market closes. A Reuters poll forecasts a 10th consecutive month of contraction for the trade-reliant economy.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.086 to T$32.736 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
