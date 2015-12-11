FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall as ETFs track mainland declines
December 11, 2015

Taiwan stocks fall as ETFs track mainland declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as exchange-traded funds targeting China shares dropped on the back of selling in mainland bourses, but TSMC and other tech heavyweights defied the broader decline.

As of 0138 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent, to 8,205.66 points, after closing at 8,216.17 points in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.7 percent.

ETFs were among the most active stocks in Taiwan with Yuanta Daily CSI 300 Bull 2X ETF down 2.9 percent and Fubon SSE180 Leveraged 2X Index ETF falling 3 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s top contract chip maker, edged up 0.5 percent. Hon Hai Precision, the world’s top electronics components maker, jumped 0.6 percent.

They posted their November sales results on Thursday.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.205 to T$32.810 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
