Taiwan stocks fall; Siliconware, ChipMOS soar on Tsinghua's investment plans
#Financials
December 14, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall; Siliconware, ChipMOS soar on Tsinghua's investment plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell along with other regional bourses on Monday, but Siliconware and ChipMOS Technologies soared after the two chip testing and packaging firms said on Friday that China’s Tsinghua Unigroup would buy stakes in them for a premium.

As of 1:23 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 1.1 percent at 8,028.47, after closing 1.22 percent lower in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 1.1 percent, while the financials subindex dropped 1.1 percent.

Eastern Media International Corp rose more than 7 percent to its highest level since Nov 26 after the company said on Friday that it would sell its 21.32 pct stake in Eastern Broadcasting Corp to U.S. filmmaker Dan Mintz for T$3.9 billion..

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.059 to T$32.906 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
