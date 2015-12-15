FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise; Siliconware, Inotera limit up on buyout plans
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2015 / 1:48 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; Siliconware, Inotera limit up on buyout plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday as Inotera Memories and Siliconware Precision jumped 10 percent limit up after Micron and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) announced plans they are going to buy out the companies, respectively.

The main TAIEX index rose 1.2 percent to 8,134.70 as of 0107 GMT, after closing at 8,040.16 in the previous session.

Micron offers T$30 per share in a deal worth $3.2 billion to buy Inotera’s remaining shares from its Taiwan partner Nanya Technology Corp.

ASE said on Monday it would raise its stake in smaller rival Siliconware to make it a wholly owned unit in a bid to deflect a Chinese rival’s plan to buy into the company.

The electronics subindex rose 1.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.172 to T$32.894 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.