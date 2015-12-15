Taiwan stocks rise; Siliconware, Inotera limit up on buyout plans

TAIPEI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday as Inotera Memories and Siliconware Precision jumped 10 percent limit up after Micron and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) announced plans they are going to buy out the companies, respectively.

The main TAIEX index rose 1.2 percent to 8,134.70 as of 0107 GMT, after closing at 8,040.16 in the previous session.

Micron offers T$30 per share in a deal worth $3.2 billion to buy Inotera’s remaining shares from its Taiwan partner Nanya Technology Corp.

ASE said on Monday it would raise its stake in smaller rival Siliconware to make it a wholly owned unit in a bid to deflect a Chinese rival’s plan to buy into the company.

The electronics subindex rose 1.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.172 to T$32.894 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)