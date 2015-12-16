FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise; Inotera limit up again on Micron buyout plan
December 16, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; Inotera limit up again on Micron buyout plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in other regional bourses before a likely hike in U.S. interest rates, and as Inotera Memories traded limit up for a second day after Micron Technology said it would buy out the company.

As of 1:11 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.9 percent at 8,147.79, after closing at 8,073.35 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 1.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.7 percent.

Inotera jumped 10 percent for a second session to T$27.8 after Micron offered T$30 per share in a deal worth $3.2 billion to buy the company’s remaining shares from Taiwan partner Nanya Technology Corp.

Nanya shares were trading up 4.7 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.212 to T$32.814 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
