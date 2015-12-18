FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2015

Taiwan stocks fall after rate cut; banks down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday after the central bank cut interest rate for the second time this year to shore up growth in the island’s trade-reliant economy that has been hit by faltering global demand.

Financial shares led declines amid concern the cut would erode their earnings. CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd fell 2.1 percent, while Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd dropped 1.6 percent.

As of 1:03 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.9 percent at 8,246.27, after closing 1.65 percent higher at 8,319.67 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.9 percent, while the financials subindex fell 1.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed by T$0.133 to trade at T$32.902 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
