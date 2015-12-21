Taiwan stocks down, but transport shares up on oil price falls

TAIPEI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday, with investors cautious ahead of export orders later in the day though transport shares gained on international oil prices hitting multi-year lows.

The island’s export orders are likely to fall for the eighth month in a row, pointing to persistently weak global demand and coming after Taiwan’s central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates last week.

As of 0218 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent, to 8,240.83 points, after closing down 0.8 percent in the previous session.

The electronics sub-index was mostly flat, while the financials sub-index lost 0.6 percent.

Shares in EVA Airways were up 3.7 percent, while those in China Airlines were 3.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.27 to T$32.847 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)