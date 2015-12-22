FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks up tracking gains in overseas markets
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 22, 2015 / 3:21 AM / in 2 years

Taiwan stocks up tracking gains in overseas markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday, following gains in overseas markets but buying was subdued as economic concerns persisted.

As of 0259 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 8,294.52, after closing 0.3 percent higher in the previous session.

The electronics subindex and the financials subindex were both up about 0.1 percent.

Taiwan posted a one-year high in its seasonally adjusted jobless rate for November, data issued Tuesday showed. Coming a day after export orders for last month sank worse than expected, the picture highlights concerns for the trade-dependent economy already grappling with recession.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.25 to T$32.835 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

