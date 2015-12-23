FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks up on gains in overseas markets amid light holiday trade
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2015 / 3:13 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks up on gains in overseas markets amid light holiday trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday, taking cues from overseas markets amid light holiday trading.

As of 0255 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.8 percent to 8,354.80, after closing up 0.1 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.9 percent.

Among actively traded shares, display maker AU Optronics was up 5.2 percent and rival Innolux was 4 percent higher.

After the market close, Taiwan will issue industrial output data for November. Output in October fell for the sixth straight month from a year earlier.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.312 to T$32.778 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.