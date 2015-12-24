Taiwan stocks up on bargain hunting, transport shares higher on low oil prices

TAIPEI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday driven by bargain hunting, especially in transport shares as oil prices remained at low levels, despite an offshore rally in crude prices.

But going into holiday and year-end trading, gains driven by thin volumes may be short-lived with the trade-dependent island economy is expected to lose growth momentum going into 2016.

As of 0213 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.6 percent, to 8,364.66 points, after closing up 0.3 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.6 percent. The transport subindex was 1.4 percent higher on the recent decline in oil prices.

While benchmark oil prices were up overnight, Brent had touched its lowest level since July 2004 in the previous session.

Shares in shipping firm Wan Hai Lines were up 7.6 percent, while those in Yang Ming Marine, another peer, were 3 percent higher.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.317 to T$32.783 per U.S. dollar.