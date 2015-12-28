FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks steady before holidays; blue-chips up
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2015 / 2:13 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks steady before holidays; blue-chips up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose in quiet trading on Monday before the New Year holidays, with shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) leading other blue-chips higher.

As of 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 8,387.33, after closing at 8,363.28 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

Among the most actively traded stocks, TSMC, the world’s top contract chip maker, rose 0.4 percent while Mediatek, Taiwan’s biggest chip design house, jumped 1.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.208 to T$32.797 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.