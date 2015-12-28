Taiwan stocks steady before holidays; blue-chips up

TAIPEI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose in quiet trading on Monday before the New Year holidays, with shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) leading other blue-chips higher.

As of 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 8,387.33, after closing at 8,363.28 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

Among the most actively traded stocks, TSMC, the world’s top contract chip maker, rose 0.4 percent while Mediatek, Taiwan’s biggest chip design house, jumped 1.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.208 to T$32.797 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)