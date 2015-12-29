Taiwan stocks fall; Airlines up on lower oil prices

TAIPEI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell almost across the board on Tuesday as investors stayed cautious due to weakness in global markets, but some airline shares rose as falling oil prices would mean lower costs for the companies.

As of 1:37 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.6 percent at 8,312.84, after closing at 8,358.49 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.6 percent.

Eva Airways, Taiwan’s second-biggest carrier, jumped nearly 1 percent. Bigger rival China Airlines was up 0.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.225 to T$32.795 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)